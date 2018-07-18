Kansas kids doing well, but more have challenges than before, says KASB

The Kansas Association of School Boards says in its new report, Kansas Public Education: Commitment to Success, that Kansas kids are getting further educationally than they ever have before.

“Our education levels in Kansas and frankly, across the United States, have never been higher,” said Vice-President for Advocacy, Mark Tallman. “You go back decades, we have seen improving levels of high school completion, of college completion, that have continually and steadily increased. One of the things that’s important to remember and real practical is, as education levels go up, people earn more, the state’s economy grows.”

The state’s K-12 education system is not as administrator heavy as some politicians might have you believe.

“What most people would think of, I think, as central administration, that building downtown, the people who just kind of

run the district amounts to about 5 percent statewide of all funding,” said Tallman. “Five percent of money and probably about 5 percent of people are involved in overseeing and managing and providing financial, you know, the bookkeeping and all that to run the other 95 percent.”

In fact, almost all the employment increases in K-12 have had a direct purpose of helping kids either personally or technologically.

“Putting more people into the classroom to work with kids, providing services like expanded transportation, or we’ve also seen growth in areas you might expect, like technology. Twenty years ago, technology was still relatively rare, we’re to a point now where in many, many school districts, every student has essentially their own computer. Every classroom is wired and every teacher is expected to use the Internet and use these resources. We’ve added a lot of support for technology that didn’t used to be there, but that has, I think, most people understand, a clear purpose to improve education.”

Kansas students are in a bit tougher place financially than they have been, however. In 2000, about one-third of Kansas students were receiving free or reduced price meals. This has increased to nearly 50 percent, especially following the Great Recession in 2008. Also, special education students have increased from 50,000 to 70,000 in that same period.

Studies show it takes more money to bring both of those groups to higher levels than those of higher income that are not special ed.

Click here to read the full report.

Nick Gosnell’s interview with Mark Tallman is below.