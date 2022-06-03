Kansas Labor Department Starts IT Upgrade

The Kansas Department of Labor has formally kicked off a $48 million, 26-month-long program to update the state’s unemployment insurance computer systems.
Kansas’ current mainframe system used to process unemployment benefits was created in the 1970s.
The upgrades will modernize the technology, so that the system can provide services like online self-service.
It will also provide new tools for KDOL employees, plus better anticipate and respond to security threats, which will help prevent fraud.
Finally, by way of expandable technology, the new system will be able to handle new programs and functions.
A web page has been created on the KDOL website to keep the public updated on the project’s progress.
It’s address is dol.ks.gov/ui-modernization