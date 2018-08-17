Kansas Labor Market Report: July 2018

Preliminary estimates reported by the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in July. This was unchanged from June and down from 3.6 percent in July 2017.

“Kansas posted its fourteenth consecutive month of job growth in July, a trend that started in June of last year,” said Secretary Lana Gordon. “Job growth over the last twelve months slightly exceeds the national job growth rate.”

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 2,200 from June.

Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 1,400 from the previous month.

“July estimates show Kansas employers are looking for more labor and many have increased hourly wages to their current employees,” said Senior Labor Economist, Tyler Tenbrink. “The number of average weekly hours worked in July increased to 35 hours per week and average nominal earnings increased 4.3 percent from last July to $24.15 per hour.”

Since July 2017, Kansas gained 23,400 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs and 20,900 private sector jobs.