Kansas Labor Market Report for November 2017 released

Preliminary estimates reported by the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in November. This was down from 3.6 percent in October and down from 4.3 percent in November 2016.

“Kansas now has the largest number of people employed on record,” said Secretary Lana Gordon. “November’s employment increased by 1,235 individuals making the number of Kansans currently employed at 1,435,216.”

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 3,100 from October. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 3,600 from the previous month.

“Over the year job growth moved into positive territory after reporting declines in recent months. The state gained 2,900 jobs over the last 12 months, mostly from construction and professional and business services,” said Senior Labor Economist, Tyler Tenbrink. “This is welcome news along with the unemployment rate falling to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent last month.”

Since November 2016, Kansas gained 2,900 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs and 3,400 private sector jobs.