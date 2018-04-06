Kansas’ Lagerald Vick to Forego His Senior Season to Turn Pro

Kansas guard Lagerald Vick will forego his senior season to pursue playing basketball professionally, Vick announced Friday.

A regular starter for Kansas in 2017-18, Vick averaged 12.1 points and was third on the KU team with a 4.8 rebound average. The Memphis, Tennessee, guard was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection by the conference’s coaches and posted six games of 20 or more points during the season. In December, Vick had a three-game stretch of 20 or more points and he made 59 3-pointers for the year, including 13 in Kansas’ postseason run to the Final Four.

“Lagerald had a really good year for us,” Self said. “He started out so hot and finished strong. I believe the time is right for him to move on, explore his options as a professional and see what develops. We won a lot of games with Lagerald over the last three years and appreciate everything he’s done for Kansas and our basketball program. We are 100 percent supportive of his decision and wish him the very best in whatever path this takes him.”

As a Jayhawk, Vick was part of three Big 12 regular-season conference championships, two Big 12 Tournament titles, three NCAA Tournament Elite Eights and one Final Four. KU won 31 or more games all three seasons Vick was at KU and the Jayhawks went 44-4 (91.7 percent) in Allen Fieldhouse the last three seasons.

“I have nothing but great memories and times with the Jayhawk family – my coaches, my teammates and the fans,” Vick said. “I will never forget the accomplishments and how you all have supported me. It is now time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life. I am declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft and do not plan to hire an agent at this moment. Thanks for the love. ROCK CHALK!!!”

Vick played in 19 games as a freshman, averaging 2.1 points per contest and earning Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors for his work in the classroom. He started six of 36 games played as a sophomore where he averaged 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He concludes his KU career averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, scoring 775 points with 125 assists and 58 steals.