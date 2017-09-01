Kansas lags behind region in economic growth, survey says

According to the latest survey from Creighton University, the Kansas economy is lagging behind the other states in the Midwest. The Kansas Business Conditions Index slumped to a regional low of 42.8 from July’s 45.9, also a regional low.

“Kansas has lost about 11,000 jobs over the last year, so that it stands out, and not in a good way,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss. “It has job losses compared to the other eight states. Even South Dakota has outperformed Kansas, economically speaking.”

Goss doesn’t see a turnaround in the near term, either.

“I’m expecting Kansas to, again, based upon our surveys, to move sideways to a bit down for the rest of 2017.”

Kansas has been hit from all sides economically, according to Goss.

“It has to do with telecom,” said Goss. “There is a large telecom sector in Kansas which has been shedding jobs and some economic activity

with a lot of competition in that industry. Likewise, some of the manufacturing tied to agriculture is not doing well. I’m out on a limb here

saying that the wildfires that Kansas experienced are still having some negative impacts, particularly on rural areas of the state.”

The rest of the region is doing quite well, with the region as a whole above growth neutral at 57.5. This is the ninth straight month of growth for the Midwest.