Kansas lags behind rest of Midwest in Creighton survey

Kansas had the lowest score in a survey of nine states across the Midwest. The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index for Kansas was at 45.9, down from 56.3 last month. Fifty is growth neutral.

“The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Kansas is losing jobs right now, year over year about a 1.3 percent drop from this time last year,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss. “It’s not just our survey.”

Even though the Mid-America index is a better measure of the urban economy, weaknesses on the farm are trickling over, as well.

“We had the drought conditions in some parts of the state,” said Goss. “Then, we had, of course, the fires that caused significant economic stress for certain parts of the state.”

Even though late news for Sprint is positive, the general weakness of the telecommunications sector is also weighing on the Kansas economy.

“Telecommunications, which is an industry that is very important to Kansas is not doing as well,” said Goss. “All in all, Kansas continues to be one of the states that is moving not nearly as strong as the other states that we survey.”

Only two out of the nine states were below growth neutral in the latest survey. Those two states were Kansas and Oklahoma.