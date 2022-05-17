Kansas Law Enforcement Donates Equipment to Ukraine

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall has announced a shipment of protective equipment to Ukrainian military forces, provided by Kansas Law Enforcement agencies.
Among the protective equipment being donated were approximately 300 vests and 50 helmets.
The equipment varies in size and level of protection, and will be distributed to both military and law enforcement officials within Ukraine.
Donations of the protective equipment were collected from Carbondale Police Department, Colby Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Eudora Police Department, Fort Hays State University Police, Haven Police Department, Kansas Attorney General’s Office, Leavenworth Police Department, McPherson Police Department, Overland Park Police Department, Park City Police Department, Riley County Police Department, University of Kansas Office of Public Safety, Wellington Police Department, and Wichita State University Police Department.
Marshall’s staff is working with the Ukrainian Embassy to ship the items to Poland.
They will then be moved into Ukraine.