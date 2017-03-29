WIBW News Now!

Kansas lawmakers accelerate work on new amusement park rules

March 29, 2017

Kansas legislators are accelerating work on stricter regulations for amusement park rides following the death last summer of a lawmaker’s 10-year-old son on a giant waterslide.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee approved a bill Wednesday that would require owners of permanent amusement rides to have them inspected annually by a professional engineer. Ride operators and patrons would be required to report serious injuries to the state.

The committee’s voice vote sends the bill to the House for debate on a track possibly allowing both chambers to approve it next week.

The state’s requirement for parks to self-inspect rides annually came under scrutiny after Rep. Scott Schwab’s 10-year-old son, Caleb, was killed on Schlitterbahn Waterpark’s Verruckt waterslide in Kansas City, Kansas.

It was billed as the world’s tallest.

