Kansas lawmakers consider lack of lobbyist waiting period

Kansas is one of the few states without a law prohibiting legislators from becoming lobbyists immediately after they leave office.

The Wichita Eagle reports 38 states have some form of a “cooling off” period for lawmakers who wish to become lobbyists after serving in office. Kansas’ lack of a waiting period came to attention recently when Rep. Lynn Jenkins began setting up a lobbying firm while still in Congress.

Jenkins’ new lobbying firm plans to work at the state and federal levels. Federal rules require Jenkins to wait a year before lobbying at the federal level, but no Kansas law is preventing her from immediately registering as a lobbyist after leaving office.

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley says he wants to introduce legislation again to create a two-year waiting period.