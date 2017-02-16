WIBW News Now!

Kansas lawmakers consider possibly costly immigration bills

by on February 16, 2017 at 6:00 AM (1 hour ago)

Law enforcement officials would be required to help immigration officials under two bills before a Kansas Senate committee.

One bill would compel the Kansas Highway Patrol to look into an agreement allowing its officers to get training in federal immigration laws so they could help enforce them.

The other would crack down on jurisdictions that don’t comply with immigration authorities’ requests to detain immigrants who are in the country illegally.

The bills are backed by Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who has championed tough voting and immigration bills. But opponents say resources for the highway
patrol would be expensive.

They also raised concern about the expense of detainments, which could lead to costly litigation.

