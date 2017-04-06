WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 58°
Winds NW 16 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear60°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear65°
50°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear77°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy78°
54°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy64°
41°

Kansas lawmakers to debate ‘flat’ income tax as budget fix

by on April 6, 2017 at 7:49 AM (6 hours ago)

Kansas legislators are preparing to debate a proposal to raise additional revenue with a “flat” personal income tax that has the backing of Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The state Senate was taking up an income tax bill Thursday, a day after Brownback said publicly that he would sign it or something similar.

The proposed budget fix would impose a 4.6 percent rate for all filers starting next year. That is the top rate for higher-income earners, and the bill would eliminate the 2.7 percent rate now in place for lower-income filers.

It would end an exemption championed by Brownback for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners.

The bill would raise about $652 million over two years. Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.