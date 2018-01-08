WIBW News Now!

Kansas lawmakers expected to have sexual harassment training soon

January 8, 2018

Kansas legislative leaders say they expect to offer sexual harassment training to all lawmakers within a few weeks.

Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita confirmed Monday that she’s hoping to have a session for all 40 senators by the end of next week.  House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. of Olathe said he’s working on arranging one for House members later this month.  House Minority Leader Jim Ward of Wichita said he’s planning to schedule training for fellow Democrats who were unable to attend a session in December.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based Women’s Foundation has recommended an overhaul of the Legislature’s 1994 policy on sexual harassment.

The policy does not require annual training for lawmakers or their employees, and the foundation says it should. The foundation promotes gender equity.

