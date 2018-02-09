WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


30°F
Clear
Feels Like 20°
Winds NNE 14 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast46°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast21°
11°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy34°
12°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear40°
24°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy51°
30°

Kansas lawmakers OK new Eisenhower statue on Statehouse grounds

by on February 9, 2018 at 3:11 PM (45 mins ago)

Kansas lawmakers have approved legislation to put a statue of President Dwight D. Eisenhower on the Statehouse grounds to go with multiple honors inside the building.

The House approved the measure Thursday on a 123-0 vote after the Senate passed it last week, 39-0.  It goes next to Governor Jeff Colyer, and his staff has said he is eager to sign it.

The president and Supreme Allied commander during World War II is honored with a folk-art statue in the second-floor rotunda and a smaller one in the basement visitor’s center.  His portrait hangs outside the governor’s second-floor office.

Former Governor Sam Brownback advocated having the longtime Abilene resident honored again with a statue outside.  Private funds would cover the $127,000 cost of the statute and its granite base.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.