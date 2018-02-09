Kansas lawmakers OK new Eisenhower statue on Statehouse grounds

Kansas lawmakers have approved legislation to put a statue of President Dwight D. Eisenhower on the Statehouse grounds to go with multiple honors inside the building.

The House approved the measure Thursday on a 123-0 vote after the Senate passed it last week, 39-0. It goes next to Governor Jeff Colyer, and his staff has said he is eager to sign it.

The president and Supreme Allied commander during World War II is honored with a folk-art statue in the second-floor rotunda and a smaller one in the basement visitor’s center. His portrait hangs outside the governor’s second-floor office.

Former Governor Sam Brownback advocated having the longtime Abilene resident honored again with a statue outside. Private funds would cover the $127,000 cost of the statute and its granite base.