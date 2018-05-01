Kansas lawmakers OK self-serve beer taps, longer bar hours

Legislators in the state that made saloon-smasher Carrie Nation famous have approved a bill to allow self-serve beer taps and longer hours for bars and taverns.

The Kansas House approved the measure Tuesday on a 94-28 vote. The Senate approved it Monday on a 34-4 vote, so it goes next to Republican Governor Jeff Colyer.

Kansas is among a few states that do not allow self-serve beer taps in restaurants and bars. The move to legalize them was spurred by the prospects of a new restaurant in downtown Topeka, blocks from the Statehouse.

Bars, taverns and restaurants licensed to sell alcohol can’t open until 9 a.m., but the bill would allow them to start serving at 6 a.m. Critics saw that provision as a public safety threat.