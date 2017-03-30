Kansas lawmakers postpone vote on Medicaid veto

Kansas legislators have postponed a vote on overriding Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill that would have expanded the state’s Medicaid program.

Supporters of the bill launched an effort Thursday to override the veto in the House shortly after Brownback announced his action.

But they realized that one of the bill’s supporters wasn’t present and pushed to table the discussion indefinitely. The vote was 81-43.

The bill would have extended the state’s health coverage for the poor, disabled and elderly under former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law to

cover up to 180,000 more adults.

Brownback is a vocal critic of the 2010 Affordable Care Act also known as “Obamacare” and argued that an expansion would result in uncontrollable costs for the state.