Kansas lawmakers receive sexual harassment training

Dozens of Kansas legislators have received an hour of training on identifying and dealing with sexual harassment.

The session Wednesday for Kansas House members was part of an effort by legislative leaders to address allegations of misconduct at the Statehouse.

About 80 of the House’s 125 members attended. Two dozen of the House’s 40 Democrats attended a separate session in December.

The Senate planned to have a session for its 40 members Thursday.

Several House members said the training represents a first step toward combatting sexual harassment. The training came weeks after the ex-chief of staff for a former Democratic leader said publicly that a lawmaker once asked her for sex in 2015 and that female college-student interns regularly served as after-hour designated drivers for intoxicated lawmakers in 2016.