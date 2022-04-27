Kansas Lawmakers Return From Break

Kansas lawmakers have ended their spring break, returning to find more room to cut taxes and boost state spending than they had even a few weeks ago, but potentially facing another debate over political redistricting.
The Legislature is back after a three-week hiatus to wrap up its business for the year, though state court cases involving the new political boundaries drawn by lawmakers create some uncertainty over how long they’ll be in session.
They have yet to finalize a more than $22 billion budget for the 12 months that begin July 1, and Republican leaders and Democratic Governor Laura Kelly are at odds over how to cut taxes now that the state is flush with cash.
The biggest budget issue remaining is funding for public K-12 schools, with more than $6 billion at stake.
Some school districts and the State Board of Education want to boost spending on special education programs by $155 million.