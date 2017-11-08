WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


25°F
Clear
Feels Like 25°
Winds North 0 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear52°
31°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear48°
24°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy45°
39°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain55°
42°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy52°
36°

Kansas lawmakers to spend $400K for help on school funding

by on November 8, 2017 at 4:07 AM (2 hours ago)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislative leaders plan to spend $400,000 to get help in drafting a new public school funding law, including separate lawyers for
the House and Senate.

The five top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature agreed on the plan Tuesday. The two Democrats present at legislative leaders’ meeting called it a  waste of money and opposed it.

The House and Senate each would spend $100,000 to hire its own attorney. The entire Legislature has had a single attorney previously.

Lawmakers also plan to spend $200,000 to hire a school finance expert to study how much it costs to finance a suitable education for every child.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled last month that a law phasing in a $293 million increase in school funding over two years wasn’t sufficient.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.