Kansas lawmakers to receive educational session on sports gambling

Kansas lawmakers will get a crash course in sports gambling this week as they consider how to capitalize on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in May that lifted a federal ban on it.

Seven states offer legal sports betting. Kansas is among numerous other states considering whether to jump on the bandwagon. The surge in interest comes after New Jersey successfully challenged the federal ban, clearing the way for gambling on games to expand beyond Nevada.

Governor-elect Laura Kelly voiced support for it during her campaign. Republican Senator Bud Estes, of Dodge City, said he doesn’t want lawmakers to “skate on thin ice” on something they know nothing about.

An educational session is planned for Tuesday and Wednesday.