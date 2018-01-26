WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Clear
Feels Like 58°
Winds SSW 18 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy59°
30°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear55°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy48°
18°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear36°
23°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear50°
40°

Kansas lawmakers want task force to take care of transportation needs

by on January 26, 2018 at 11:42 AM (58 mins ago)

Kansas lawmakers are looking at the state’s transportation needs after spending years sweeping highway funds to support a faltering state budget.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Senate Ways and Means Committee is taking on a bill that would create a 27-member task force assigned with looking at Kansas’ progress on the state’s transportation plan and making recommendations to the Legislature.  The bill’s initial hearing is Wednesday.

Lawmakers have expressed concern over the condition of Kansas roads and highways.  The Legislature has repeatedly using funds from the Kansas Department of Transportation to balance a state budget that struggled after income tax cuts by Governor Sam Brownback.

Communities, builders and economic development organizations say the Transportation Department can help with local infrastructure projects that support economic development when it has funds.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.