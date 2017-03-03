Kansas leaders say work started on schools law

The Kansas Legislature’s top leaders say a state Supreme Court ruling on education funding won’t require lawmakers to change course on drafting a new school finance law.

Senate President Susan Wagle and House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. said their chambers of the Republican-controlled Legislature already were working on a new

school funding law before the court’s decision.

The court said the state isn’t adequately funding its schools and lawmakers must enact a new education funding law by June 30.

Wagle and Ryckman put a positive spin on the court’s decision by saying it recognized the Legislature’s power to set school funding policy and appropriate money.

“Most importantly, the Court acknowledged the high quality of Kansas schools,” Ryckman stated in a release. “Our education system is one of the most important functions of state government, which is why we established the new House K-12 Education Budget Committee that is dedicated to establishing a funding solution that addresses the achievement gap and supports special student populations.”

In his statement, Ryckman referred to the block grant system as a “short-term ‘time-out’ from a broken school finance formula that has been in litigation since the 1990’s.”

The block grant formula is set to expire on the same day the Court has required the Legislature to comply with the order.

Ryckman says the K-12 Budget Committee is will continue to take public testimony as the Legislature works toward a solution.

While the court said the state’s current funding is in adequate, the justices did not specifically say how much spending needs to increase.