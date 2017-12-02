WIBW News Now!

Kansas legislative school funding committee to meet Monday

by on December 2, 2017 at 12:35 PM (2 hours ago)

A special Kansas legislative committee on public school funding is having its first meeting Monday to start work on a response to a state Supreme Court order to boost funding.

The committee’s daylong session at the Statehouse includes a briefing from the attorney general’s office.

The Supreme Court ruled in October that state aid to public schools remains constitutionally inadequate, even with a new law phasing in a $293 million increase over two years to make it $4.3 billion annually. The court directed lawmakers to enact a new law before July.

The committee’s chairman is Republican Rep. Blaine Finch of Ottawa. He also is the House Judiciary Committee’s chairman.

The panel’s 11 members include the Senate majority and minority leaders and the chairs of the House and Senate budget committees.

