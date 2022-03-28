Kansas Legislator Agrees To Mental Health Counseling

A 21-year-old Kansas legislator has agreed to undergo mental health counseling and a domestic violence assessment to avoid being prosecuted on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge over a fight with his younger brother.
Freshman Democratic Representative Aaron Coleman of Kansas City also agreed in Johnson County to submit to drug or alcohol testing if officials ask him to do so.
Besides the Johnson County charge, he also faced two traffic charges in neighboring Douglas County, though online court records said that case was resolved last month.
The domestic battery charge stems from an October 30th incident.
Coleman was accused in court documents of pushing, hitting, and spitting on his 18-year-old brother in a fight over the brother’s baptism.
The agreement lasts a year and requires Coleman to undergo mental health counseling throughout that period.
He also must undergo a domestic violence assessment within a month and, if directed to undergo anger management counseling, complete that within six months.