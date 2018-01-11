WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


14°F
Clear
Feels Like -1°
Winds NW 14 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy51°

Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy23°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy20°
13°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy35°
14°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy18°
-4°

Kansas legislator proposes measure ending anonymous bills

by on January 11, 2018 at 4:00 PM

A Kansas lawmaker says she will introduce legislation that would end the Legislature’s practice of proposing bills without identifying the sponsors.

The Kansas City Star reports more than 94 percent of bills passed in last year’s session had no named sponsor.  Lawmakers keep their names off bills by introducing them through committees.

Representative Stephanie Clayton, a Republican from Overland Park, says her bill would require that the sponsor’s name be included in minutes of legislative committees and stay with the bill throughout the legislative process.

The newspaper reports leaders of both the House and Senate support allowing anonymous bills.  House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat running for governor, says the House Democratic caucus is also planning several bills to improve transparency in the Legislature.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.