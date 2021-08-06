Kansas Legislator Surrenders Teaching License

A Kansas legislator accused of kicking a high school student in the groin has surrendered his state substitute teacher’s license, and said that “extreme” stress caused him to have “an isolated episode of mania with psychotic features” in a classroom.
State Representative Mark Samsel disclosed in a Facebook post that he has seen mental health professionals over the past three months.
He faces three misdemeanor criminal charges of battery following what the local prosecutor described as “rude, insulting, or angry” interactions with two students, ages 15 or 16, during an art class at the high school in Wellsville.
One student told a sheriff’s deputy that Samsel had manhandled him and kicked him.
Samsel, a 36-year-old attorney who has served in the House since 2019, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, each of which is punishable by up to six months in jail.