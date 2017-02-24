WIBW News Now!

Kansas legislators advance governor’s cigarette, liquor proposals

by on February 24, 2017 at 4:31 AM (7 mins ago)

Kansas legislators are advancing Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s proposals to raise cigarette and liquor taxes even though they do not think the measures have much support.

The House and Senate tax committees on Thursday forwarded separate bills containing Brownback’s tax proposals to their chambers without endorsing them.

Some lawmakers said it’s likely both chambers would reject the measures to send the governor a message.

The committees acted a day after Brownback vetoed a bill increasing income taxes.

Each committee’s bill also includes Brownback’s proposals to raise annual business filing fees and restore personal income taxes on so-called passive earnings such as rent and royalties.

His proposals would raise $378 million over two years, starting in July. Kansas is facing projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019.

