Kansas Legislature requiring interns to sign confidentiality agreement

by on January 29, 2018 at 11:56 AM (1 hour ago)

The Kansas Legislature requires interns to sign agreements to keep anything that takes place or is said in a lawmaker’s office confidential, or the interns could be fired.

Employment law experts who reviewed the agreement for The Kansas Star say it is written so broadly it could deter interns from reporting harassment or illegal activity, and might violate the First Amendment.

Legislative leaders say the agreement is intended to remind interns that private political discussions should stay private, although they acknowledge the intention is not clear.  The Star uncovered the agreement as part of an open records request.

It comes as the Legislature is discussing ways to improve transparency in the Statehouse, enhance treatment of interns and respond to sexual harassment at the Capitol.

