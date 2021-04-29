Kansas Legislature Returns Monday for Veto Session
The state legislative veto session starts next week.
The Kansas News Service reports that Republicans passed a bill that would ban people identified as male at birth from playing on women’s or girls’ teams.
Lawmakers need eight more votes in the House and one additional vote in the Senate to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto.
Kelly also vetoed a bill that would lower the age of eligibility for a concealed carry permit from 21 to 18.
To override Kelly’s veto, Republicans need to pick up four votes in the House and could lose three in the Senate while still overriding.
Republicans also took another swing at tax cuts this year.
As in the past, Kelly knocked the bill down with her veto pen.
The tax plan passed the Senate with enough votes to override a veto, but would need three additional supporters in the House.