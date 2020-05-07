Kansas Legislature Sets Date for Return
The Kansas Legislature is going to reconvene, but not for long.
The Legislative Coordinating Council has set May 21st as the return date for the Kansas Legislature.
That’s the date that had already been set on the legislative calendar for Sine Die, the final adjournment date of the 2020 session.
Legislators will have preparation done before gathering.
Two interim committees will prepare policy proposals for the upcoming session.
The first committee would focus on what steps Kansas needs to take after reopening.
The second committee would focus on a full review of the state’s emergency management act, and address any fixes they think are needed.
Those committees can meet remotely.
With a one-day session heavily focused on government response to the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s unknown whether legislators will address other issues they were discussing early this year, such as Medicaid expansion or a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion.