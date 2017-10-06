WIBW News Now!

Kansas literacy efforts get a $27 million federal grant

October 6, 2017

The Kansas Department of Education will use a $27 million federal grant to support literacy programs in the state’s schools.

The three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education is one of the largest grants ever received by the agency. The Wichita Eagle reports it will fund the Kansas Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Initiative.

It will support literacy programs for students from birth through 12th grade, focusing on English learners and students with disabilities.

Districts serving at least 5,000 students may apply individually. Districts serving fewer than 5,000 students may apply as part of a consortium.

Eight districts or consortia will be chosen to receive about $1 million a year for three years.

The grant also will pay for a program consultant, an administrative assistant and an evaluation team.

