Kansas Livestock Association Among Many That Are Initiating Relief Efforts For Ranchers Impacted By Recent Weather Event
Dec 16, 2021 @ 5:56pm
Wildfires in several Kansas counties yesterday have prompted KLA and other ag organizations to begin coordinating donations of feed, fencing supplies and cash for affected ranchers. The bulk of the acres burned are within the counties of Russell, Osborne, Rooks and Ellis. Ranchers in the hardest hit areas lost fence, livestock and feed resources. Ranch homes and outbuildings also were among the losses.
Heartland Regional Stockyards at Plainville will serve as a collection and distribution point for hay and supplies. Heartland has some cane hay on hand for those who need feed quickly. Contact the auction market at (785) 688-4080, Landon Schneider at (785) 259-3234 or Brandon Hamel at (785) 434-6280. Russell Livestock also is taking hay donations. Stockwater tanks are a need, as well. An additional drop-off point is the Russell County Fairgrounds. Call extension agent Marcia Geir at (785) 483-3157 with questions.
A supply donation site for those impacted by fire in southwestern Lane County and surrounding counties has been set up at
3 E Rd 120, Dighton, KS
.
To coordinate a drop-off, call Erik Steffens at (620) 397-1687.
Cash donations can be made through the Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF), KLA’s charitable arm, by clicking
here
or sending a check, with “wildfire relief” written in the memo line, to
6031 S.W. 37th, Topeka, KS 66614
. All proceeds will be used to help those affected by the recent weather event.
If you are in need of supplies or would like to make an in-kind donation, call KLA at (785) 273-5115.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture also has a
Kansas Wildfire Recovery Resource page
is now up on their website
Source: Kansas Livestock Association and Kansas Department of Agriculture
