WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


43°F
Clear
Feels Like 40°
Winds SSW 6 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy51°
35°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast50°
38°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain54°
35°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Snow37°
24°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy44°
23°

Kansas long-term care providers struggle financially

by on January 19, 2018 at 3:11 PM

Owners and advocates of long-term care providers in Kansas say they’re being squeezed financially on several fronts.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that advocates told the House Health and Human Services Committee Thursday that Kansas providers face grave financial hardships due to low reimbursement rates, backlogs in processing Medicaid applications and a recent spike in civil penalties for health and safety violations.

A survey found such facilities in the Midwest reported operating at a net loss of about 0.5 percent in 2016.

A Kansas Health Care Association representative says the financial problems long-term care facilities face also threaten state and local economies.  The association represents more than 250 long-term care providers.

Republican Representative Dan Hawkins chairs the committee.  He says he’ll invite the secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services to respond to the concerns.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.