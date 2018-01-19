Kansas long-term care providers struggle financially

Owners and advocates of long-term care providers in Kansas say they’re being squeezed financially on several fronts.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that advocates told the House Health and Human Services Committee Thursday that Kansas providers face grave financial hardships due to low reimbursement rates, backlogs in processing Medicaid applications and a recent spike in civil penalties for health and safety violations.

A survey found such facilities in the Midwest reported operating at a net loss of about 0.5 percent in 2016.

A Kansas Health Care Association representative says the financial problems long-term care facilities face also threaten state and local economies. The association represents more than 250 long-term care providers.

Republican Representative Dan Hawkins chairs the committee. He says he’ll invite the secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services to respond to the concerns.