Kansas Loses At Texas Tech 48-16

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s high-powered offense proved to be too much for Kansas as the Jayhawks fell to the Red Raiders, 48-16, on Saturday afternoon inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

Kansas’ defense slowed Texas Tech for the first three quarters, but late TTU scoring drives and the Jayhawks struggling to stay on the field on the offensive side of the ball gave the Red Raiders the victory.

The duo of freshman safety cornerback Corione Harris and junior safety Mike Lee combined for 16 tackles, including a season high nine stops from Lee, who was leading the team in tackles before being ejected for targeting late in the second half. Senior cornerback Hasan Defense was also a difference maker on the defense after snagging his third interception in his last two outings. The Jayhawks forced four turnovers, while giving the ball up twice.

In the midst of season highs, career highs and streaks on defense, senior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. tied Willie Pless for the most career tackles for a loss in KU program history with 41.

Defensively, KU pressured the Red Raiders offense, but Kansas’ offense couldn’t find a rhythm and were haunted by failed third down conversions. The Jayhawks were 2-of-13 in converting on third down, with their first third down conversion coming in the third quarter, which resulted in a touchdown reception for senior wide receiver Steven Sims Jr.

The Jayhawks finished the day with 308 total yards on offense, including 70 rushing yards from freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr. on 16 carries. Senior quarterback Peyton Bender threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

NOTABLES

With two tackles for a loss against Texas Tech, senior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. has tied Willie Pless for the all-time tackles for loss record with 41 TFLs in his career.

Freshman cornerback Corione Harris forced his first career fumble in the crimson and blue and recorded a season-high seven tackles on the road against TTU.

With an interception in the second quarter, junior cornerback Hasan Defense has now recorded four turnovers in his last two outings, including three interceptions.

Senior Steven Sims Jr. is tied for second in KU football history in both receiving yards and touchdown receptions after recording 38 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. He is tied with Kerry Meier in both categories with 2,309 receiving yards and 18 touchdown receptions.

KEY PLAYS

Senior kicker Gabriel Rui put Kansas on the board and tied the ball game in the first quarter after his 20-yard attempt split the uprights.

Senior quarterback Peyton Bender connected with senior wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. on a 30-yard touchdown reception on fourth and seven in the third quarter.

Bender found Stephon Robinson Jr.in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host TCU for its annual Jayhawks for a Cure game on Saturday, Oct. 27. KU and TCU will kick off at 2 p.m., with a live broadcast on FOX Sports 1.