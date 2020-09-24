Kansas Lottery, Casinos Hit by Pandemic
Revenue at the four state-owned casinos and through Kansas Lottery ticket sales plunged nearly $100 million last fiscal year as COVID-19 undermined operations at legal games of skill and chance, officials say.
The Reflector reports that Stephen Durrell, executive director of the Kansas Lottery, said the casinos in Dodge City, Mulvane, Pittsburg, and Kansas City, Kan., closed March 23 and didn’t reopen for two months.
By the end of the fiscal year – June 30th – the casinos reported revenue declines of 15% to 20%, for a total decline of $77 million compared to the previous fiscal year.
Overall revenue slumped from $411 million to $334 million.
The draw and instant lottery games available with the Kansas Lottery remained available despite the spread of COVID-19.
Sales of lottery tickets in Kansas slipped about $20 million, or 7%.
Interest in the large jackpot games such as Powerball suffered the greatest decline, Durrell said, while more modest instant scratch lottery tickets did better.