Kansas Lottery celebrates Powerball’s 25th Annivesary with free tickets

The Kansas Lottery is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Powerball. The anniversary falls on Saturday, April 22nd.

“Kansas was among the group of only fifteen lotteries that participated in the very first Powerball,” said the Kansas Lottery’s Sally Lunsford. “We want to provide a little excitement and fun for our players. We’re going to do what we’re going to call a $100,000 blowout!”

Starting at 5 a.m. Friday, April 21, any player who purchases at least $10 of Powerball on a single ticket will automatically receive a FREE $4 Quick Pick Powerball Ticket.

The $10 or more purchase may include multi-draws or Power Play. The free $4 will be good for two plays in the next drawing.

The promotion will continue until 25,000 free $4 Powerball tickets have been given away.

“This is going to be the ideal time, this weekend, to get your Powerball ticket,” said Lunsford.

If you’re one of those people that says, no one ever wins these things, that isn’t so in Kansas.

“Kansas players have won eleven Powerball jackpots,” said Lunsford. “Twenty Kansas Powerball players have won $1 million or $2 million. That’s a lot of millionaires, 31 Powerball millionaires.”

The most recent Powerball winner in Kansas was a winner in Johnson County of $50 million on December 19, 2012.