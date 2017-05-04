Kansas Lottery Deal: Purchase Fast 5 Sampler and Receive Multipliers Free

Kansas Lottery players will celebrate Cinco de Mayo tomorrow with a special “Cinco de Multiplier” flash sale. Any player who purchases the “Fast 5 Sampler” from 5:00 a.m. to 8:59 p.m. Friday, May 5, will receive all three multipliers for FREE.

The Fast Five Sampler costs $6 and includes one play each for Powerball, Mega Millions, Hot Lotto, Super Kansas Cash, and 2by2. In the “Cinco de Multiplier” flash sale players will receive the multipliers for Powerball (Power Play), Mega Millions (Megaplier) and Hot Lotto (Sizzler) for FREE. The multiplier option on these games normally costs an extra $1 per play and will multiply most prizes won except for the jackpot.

“Having the multiplier option on your ticket is a great way to win more, in some cases a lot more,” said Kansas Lottery Marketing Director Stephen Ortiz. “We hope our players take advantage of the Cinco de Multiplier flash sale to see first-hand why asking for the multiplier option is a smart way to play.”

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $147 million, with a cash option of $90.6 million, for Saturday. The Hot Lotto jackpot is an estimated $6.19 million, with the lottery paying the initial income withholding taxes on the top prize. Super Kansas Cash has not been hit since September 21, 2016, and any ticket that matches all numbers will win or share a $2.3 million jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $12.1 million.

