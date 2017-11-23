Kansas Lottery dreaming of a green weekend with two-day Flash Sale

The big shopping weekend could be called Green Friday for Kansas Lottery players.

“Green Friday is a good way to put it,” said Sally Lunsford with the Kansas Lottery. “We will be having not a one day Flash Sale, but a two-day Flash sale Black Friday and Saturday. It starts at 5:00 a.m. on Friday and goes through 8:59 p.m. on Saturday. It’s a great deal! You buy a $20 Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket and we’re going to give you absolutely free a $5 Lotto America ticket. It’s a great opportunity. If you don’t have your raffle ticket, make sure you get it and if you haven’t tried Lotto America, there’s no time like a free ticket to give it a try.”

There are still additional opportunities in the Holiday Bonus Drawings with the Holiday Millionaire Raffle, too.

“The Holiday Bonus Drawings are continuing every Sunday through December 17th, with one $10,000 winner in each of those drawings,” said Lunsford. “Lots of opportunity to win big money and of course the big grand prize drawing is coming up on January 3rd with a Million Dollar winner and lots of other big winners, too.”

Lotto America is a new $1 game that started earlier in November. The jackpot for Saturday is just over $15.4 million.