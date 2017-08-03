Kansas Lottery Flash Sale Friday

What Kansas Lottery player doesn’t love free tickets? The Lottery’s latest flash sale tells it the way it is. The “I Love Free Tickets” flash sale runs from 5:00 a.m. to 8:59 p.m. Friday, August 4 only. During the flash sale, a FREE $2 2by2 ticket will automatically be generated with any $5 or more purchase of Super Kansas Cash on a single ticket. The Super Kansas Cash ticket may include multi-draw purchases.

Players get two plays for $1 in Super Kansas Cash, a Kansas-only game drawn on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Jackpots are paid in a cash lump sum. The Super Kansas Cash jackpot for August 5 is an estimated $120,000.

2by2 is drawn 7 days a week with a top prize of $22,000 for matching both Red numbers and both White Numbers. The FREE $2 2by2 ticket will be for the August 4 drawing.

If you have non-winning tickets, don’t throw them away! Kansas Lottery players can submit their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes!