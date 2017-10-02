Kansas Lottery looking for $10K winner

The first of 12 Holiday Bonus drawings for ticket buyers in the Kansas Lottery’s Holiday Millionaire Raffle was held Sunday and the Lottery is still looking for that winner.

“The winning number in the first drawing is 023468,”said the Lottery’s Sally Lunsford. “The ticket was sold in the Southeast Region of Kansas.”

The next drawing is October 8th.

“All raffle tickets that are purchased before 7 p.m. on Sunday will be eligible to win that second $10,000 Holiday Bonus prize plus every other prize that the raffle offers, including the grand prize, $1,000,000, said Lunsford.”

The Holiday Millionaire Raffle actually gives a Kansan the best odds to become a millionaire of any drawing.

“A lot of people like that about the Holiday Millionaire Raffle,” said Lunsford. “It is a Kansas only drawing and there are a limited number of tickets. Only 200,000 tickets will be sold at $20 each.”

This is the ninth year for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle, which has been a sellout each year.