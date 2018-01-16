Kansas Lottery looking for winners in Northeast Kansas

Kansas has a new millionaire, but we don’t know who it is yet.

“Anybody who purchased a Mega Millions ticket for the Friday, January 12 drawing needs to look at that ticket very carefully,” said the Kansas Lottery’s Sally Lunsford. “There is one ticket that matched the first five numbers, but not the Megaball number. That wins the person who has that ticket $1 million.”

The winning numbers in the January 12 Mega Millions drawing were 17-18-33-46-60 Megaball 24. The ticket was sold in northeast Kansas, which includes 21 counties. Kansas has another jackpot winner in 2018 who has yet to claim their prize as well from Super Kansas Cash.

“We are waiting very excitedly for not only the $1 million Mega Millions winner to come forward, but the winner of a $356,871 Super Kansas Cash jackpot,” Lunsford said. “One ticket, that was again sold in Northeast Kansas, matched all the numbers in the Wednesday, January 10 drawing. We need people to check their tickets!”

The numbers in that drawing were 1-6-12-14 and 28, with a Cashball of 16. Also on January 10, a ticket sold in northeast Kansas matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize.

For more information and previous winning numbers, go to kslottery.com.