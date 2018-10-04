Kansas Lottery Players Dream of Hitting Rolling Jackpots this Weekend!

Autumn has arrived and with it, rolling jackpots and players’ hopes of “hitting the big one.” If it seems like it’s been a while since some of those jackpots have been hit, it’s because it HAS been a while! The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been rolling for nearly nine months, and the Lotto America jackpot for five months. Of course, the longer jackpots roll, the larger they get! Here’s a snapshot of what players could win this weekend in the jackpot games:

· Mega Millions – Jackpot estimated at $405 million (cash option $235 million). The jackpot was last hit July 24, 2018 in California for $543 million.

KANSAS BIG WINNER: One $10,000 winner October 2 in southeast Kansas. Winning numbers were 2-22-29-31-34 Megaball 1.

· Powerball – Jackpot estimated at $253 million ($148.4 million). The jackpot was last hit September 27, 2018 in New York for $245 million.

KANSAS BIG WINNERS: Two $50,000 winners October 3, both in northeast Kansas. Winning numbers were 41, 53, 59, 63, 66 Powerball 3.

· Lotto America – Jackpot estimated at $8.93 million (cash option $5.23 million). The jackpot was last hit May 5, 2018 in Iowa for $22 million.

· Super Kansas Cash – Jackpot estimated at $2.875 million. The jackpot was last hit January 10, 2018 by an Overland Park player for $356,873.

Kansas Lottery players have until 8:59 p.m. CT on draw days to purchase tickets. The Mega Millions drawing is Friday night. Powerball, Lotto America and Super Kansas Cash are drawn Saturday.