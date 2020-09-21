Kansas Low In Single-Parent Families
Researchers at the financial website Smartest Dollar analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey. For each state, researchers calculated the percentage of families with children under 18 living in households headed by a single parent.
The analysis found that in Kansas, 28.3% of families are headed by a single parent, which is lower than the national average of 32.1%.
Out of all U.S. states, Kansas has the 8th lowest percentage of single-parent families.
Breaking down the figures a bit more, the percentage of Kansas families headed by a single mom is 20.4%, while the percentage headed by a single dad is 7.9%.
Cities in the state vary widely in single-parent families.
Overland Park’s rate is 20.4%.
Kansas City, Kansas is 36.6%.
Wichita is at 38.7%.
Topeka is at 40.7%.
The city with the highest rate in the country is Cleveland, at 73.3%.