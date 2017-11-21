Kansas Makes History in 114-71 Win Over Texas Southern

A matchup with the Texas Southern Tigers on a Tuesday night wasn’t a marquee game on Kansas’ schedule entering the season. It turned into a historic matchup, however, as Kansas set multiple program records for three points in a dominant 114-71 win.

From the opening tip through the under-16 media timeout, Kansas looked a bit sloppy on both ends and almost lethargic, but it was apparent shortly after that the first segment of the game was an anomaly.

Once the Jayhawks started shooting in the first half, it felt like they may never miss again. Kansas set a new program record with 12 threes in the first half, the most it has ever hit in a single half.

Several players got in on the act, as five Jayhawks hit at least one three-point basket in the opening half, and four players hit multiple.

While the KU guards were draining threes with ease comparable to throwing a pebble in an ocean, sophomore forward Udoka Azubuike was manhandling Tigers in the paint. Kansas’ predominant big man put an exclamation point on the first half by throwing down a dunk from a standing base right over a Texas Southern defender.

A Texas Southern Tiger crumpling up underneath a highlight reel play by a Jayhawk was a visual summary of the kind of dominance Kansas showed in the first half.

As if the numbers Kansas put up in the first half weren’t gaudy enough, the Jayhawks continued to light it up from downtown in the second half. KU finished the game 19/36 from three-point range, setting the team record for the most threes in a single game.

“I feel like every year something happens where we break a record,” senior guard Devonte’ Graham said. “It’s just great to be a part of something so special.”

Senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk had another strong performance on the offense end, pouring in 21 points for his second-straight 20-point game. This is the first time in Mykhailiuk’s college career that he’s scored 20 points or more in consecutive games.

Despite an inefficient night from the floor, Graham made his presence felt again, picking up 17 points and 11 assists for his second double-double of the season.

Sophomore forward Udoka Azubuike has had to play relatively exorbitant minutes this season due to freshman forward Billy Preston’s continued absence, but he’s thrived in every game so far this year. He added another 20 points and nine rebounds on Tuesday, while also physically outclassing every Texas Southern player in the paint.

“That was the best matchup I faced this year,” Texas Southern’s Trayvon Reed said in regard to facing off with Azubuike.

Texas Southern’s Demontrae Jefferson was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points, while Reed led the Tigers and the game in rebounds with 14.

Next up for Kansas is a meeting with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse. That matchup will tip off at 7:00 p.m.