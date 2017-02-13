WIBW News Now!

Kansas man admits to stealing while working as mail carrier

by on February 13, 2017 at 7:36 AM (5 hours ago)

A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to stealing mail while working as a mail carrier.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 34-year-old Gary Yenzer, of Derby, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of theft of U.S. mail.

Investigators learned Yenzer looked for birthday and anniversary cards while delivering mail last year in rural Sedgwick County. Prosecutors say he kept the cash he removed and sold some of the gift cards for cash, but he did not use the gift cards for fear of them bring traced to him.

Sentencing is set for May 1.

The government has agreed to recommend a sentence of a year and a day in prison.

