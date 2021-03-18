Kansas Man Arrested for D.C. Protest
A Kansas man arrested in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol told the FBI that an officer shrugged his shoulders when he asked whether he could join the throngs streaming into the building, and that he then filmed himself walking around inside, according to court records.
Mark Roger Rebegila of St. Mary’s was taken into custody on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
He is among five people from Kansas who have been charged in the January 6th demonstrations at the Capitol.
Rebegila told the FBI that by the time he entered the Capitol, crowds were already streaming into the building.
An investigation is underway into reports that Rebegila sat in a lawmaker’s chair, and stole a bottle of liquor from an office.
The complaint said Rebegila denied stealing property, assaulting law enforcement officers, or damaging property.