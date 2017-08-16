WIBW News Now!

Kansas man caught after escaping jail

by on August 16, 2017 at 8:00 AM (3 hours ago)

A man who escaped from jail has been apprehended in eastern Kansas and returned to custody.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports 39-year-old George Burgess Jr. escaped the Leavenworth County Jail through a side door in July while on a work detail.

Maj. Jim Sherley says Burgess was in jail on a misdemeanor count of battery.

A Lawrence Police Department statement says officers responded to a call reporting a wanted person at large Sunday. Police say Burgess was located riding a bicycle and attempted to flee by bike and then on foot after seeing the approaching officers.

Police apprehended Burgess without further incident and returned him to the jail.

Sherley tells The Associated Press that Burgess appeared in district court Monday and would have been charged with escape from custody.

