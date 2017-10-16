Kansas man charged with murder in woman’s burning death

A Kansas prosecutor has filed first-degree murder and other charges against a man suspected of fatally burning a woman and injuring two police officers during a confrontation.

Cherokee County Attorney Jake Conard’s office says 49-year-old Harvey Raymond Ortberg is accused of dousing 65-year-old Sharon Horn with gasoline and setting her on fire Sept. 30 at her Baxter Springs home. She later died at a Springfield, Missouri, hospital.

Conard says Ortberg also threw gasoline on two Baxter Springs Police officers and lighting them on fire as well.

In addition to the murder charge, Ortberg is also charged with burglary, arson and the attempted murder of the two officers.

Missouri and Kansas officials couldn’t immediately confirm whether Ortberg has an attorney.

Once he’s released from the hospital and extradited to Kansas, he’ll be held on a $1 million bond.

He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 50 years.

Photo via Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office