Kansas man charged with killing woman after she threatened to reveal he had HIV

by on July 24, 2018 at 11:43 AM (3 hours ago)

The FBI is investigating the stabbing death of a Kansas woman as a hate crime.

Ronald Lee Kidwell is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of 43-year-old MeShon Cooper, who was missing for a week until her body was found on July 14th at Kidwell’s home in Shawnee.

Kidwell’s estranged daughter and a cousin told The Kansas City Star that Cooper’s death was likely a hate crime because Kidwell was an avowed white supremacist.  Cooper was black.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said Tuesday the agency is investigating Cooper’s death as a possible hate crime.

Kidwell’s estranged daughter and a cousin said Kidwell was a white supremacist who had a history of targeting and assaulting black people.  They said he often showed off his swastika tattoo and bragged about belonging to the Ku Klux Klan.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.