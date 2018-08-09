WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


92°F
Clear
Feels Like 94°
Winds Variable 5 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy95°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm92°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear94°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy93°
68°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy90°
69°

Kansas man drowns Wednesday at private lake

by on August 9, 2018 at 10:27 AM (3 hours ago)

A Kansas City, Kansas man drowned at a private lake in Linn County Wednesday.

Fifty-five-year-old Melvin Eugene Stierwalt’s body was found early Wednesday afternoon at Tanglewood Lake. He’d jumpted off a swimming platform early Wednesday morning and his companions couldn’t find him and called the Linn County Sheriff. Authorities searched for awhile, but then waited until daylight. A Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism patrol boat was used to scan the water and game wardens found Stierwalt.

An investigation into the drowning continues.