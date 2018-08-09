Kansas man drowns Wednesday at private lake

A Kansas City, Kansas man drowned at a private lake in Linn County Wednesday.

Fifty-five-year-old Melvin Eugene Stierwalt’s body was found early Wednesday afternoon at Tanglewood Lake. He’d jumpted off a swimming platform early Wednesday morning and his companions couldn’t find him and called the Linn County Sheriff. Authorities searched for awhile, but then waited until daylight. A Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism patrol boat was used to scan the water and game wardens found Stierwalt.

An investigation into the drowning continues.